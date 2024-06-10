Notts charity launches sustainable fashion fundraising to end homelessness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Framework has launched Framework Fashion – a new online fashion store selling a bespoke range of T-shirts, hoodies - to support its work with homeless and vulnerable people.

Profits generated from store purchases will directly support the charity’s work to end homelessness and tackle disadvantage across the East Midlands and in Sheffield.

The specially selected product range, comprising more than 30 items of high-quality sustainable clothing and accessories, has been designed by Framework’s graphic designer Iryna Fryer.

Environmentally Friendly Clothing from Framework charity

Framework chose World Environment Day (5 June) to launch the range to reflect the environmentally friendly credentials of the new product range.

All items in the collection are produced in a British factory powered by renewables using certified organic cotton and water-based inks free from toxic or harmful chemicals. Shipping is in plastic-free packaging which is designed to be reused or coloured in.

In addition there is no over-production, waste or unsold stock as each item is individually printed on demand and the products are designed to be sent back and remade into something new when they are worn out.

Framework’s supplier is Teemill whose mission is to redesign the clothing industry and end waste.

Environmentally Friendly Clothing from Framework charity

Commenting on this attractive new fundraising initiative, Claire Eden, Framework’s Head of Fundraising and Communications, said:

“The launch of Framework’s online shop with a dedicated fashion range is a big step in our mission to support people experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. The designs raise awareness of Framework’s mission and values, inspiring more people to join our efforts in making a difference, and profits from sales directly support our work.

“With a wide range of products, several different designs and all at reasonable prices we are confident there will be something for everyone.

“It is also important that these products are produced with minimal environmental impact and promote care for the planet, sustainability and ethical consumerism. So it is fitting to launch our shop and its exclusive product range on World Environment Day.”