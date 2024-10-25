Nottinghamshire Parkinson's communities invited to join local Nordic walkers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living with Parkinson’s from across Nottinghamshire are invited to join a free taster session for a new Nordic walking class which is starting in November.

Organised by Accredited British Nordic Walking instructor, Christine Stanley, the free taster session takes place on Friday 8 November from 10am at Sconce and Devon Park, Boundary Road, Newark on Trent, Nottinghamshire, NG24 4AU.

All ages and abilities are welcome to take part and Nordic walking poles will be provided. Sensible walking shoes and waterproof clothing is recommended for the taster Nordic walk as it will take place outdoors. Relatives and carers are also welcome to come along and a voluntary donation of £3 is also recommended.

How Nordic walking can help people with Parkinson’s

Nordic walking can be a great way for people living with Parkinson's to get active

Nordic walking can have many benefits for people with Parkinson’s, including:

Better coordination

Improved muscle strength

Better posture

Improved cardiovascular health

A lift to your mood and overall well-being

A reduced risk of freezing and falls

Christine Stanley, Accredited Nordic walking instructor and person with Parkinson’s, said:

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2018 and since then I have found out firsthand about the benefits of Nordic walking with a long term health condition.

“I’ve now become the first accredited female Nordic walking instructor with Parkinson’s in the UK and I’m delighted to be able to support more people living with the condition in the East Midlands.

“Nordic walking can have many benefits for people with Parkinson’s, not only helping to support balance, coordination and posture, but also giving your wellbeing a boost as you walk through nature.

“I want to give as many local people as possible an opportunity to enjoy being active with the condition and I hope that more people will join me for our next Nordic walk on Friday 8 November.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the taster session should book in advance by contacting Christine Stanley on [email protected].