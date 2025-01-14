Nottinghamshire Hospital raises funds for baby loss charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and patients from a mental health hospital in Nottinghamshire have chosen a baby loss charity as the focus of their fundraising efforts in 2025 and have already raised £600 through an 11-mile sponsored walk.

4Louis supports anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth, and the death of a baby or child.

The organisation provides memory boxes to help families remember their loved one, and offers useful tools, equipment, and training free of charge to hospital units, hospices, and other professionals who work with grieving families.

Cygnet Maple House, a 16-bed mental health hospital for women on Kneeton Road in East Bridgford, will be raising funds for the charity throughout the year, beginning with an 11-mile sponsored walk around Kneeton, Gunthorpe and Caythorpe which has raised more than £600.

Staff and patients at Cygnet Maple House take part in charity walk

Twenty people took part in the walk including eight patients, two student nurses and staff including psychologists, nurses, administrative workers and support workers. They were also joined by two dogs - Thor and Primrose.

Hospital Manager Nicola Mullender explained: “Our aim is to try and raise as much money as possible in a year, doing lots of different events for a cause that would really benefit from our efforts.

“We have chosen 4Louis because this is a cause which can effect so many women and families as a whole and it is so important to bring awareness and try and do our bit to support families who suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.”

The 20-strong team walked 11.3miles, setting off at 10.15am on Thursday 9 January.

Nicola explained: “The route had to be re-planned because of ice and flooding so ended up being a longer walk than what we had envisaged. The patients loved it and all jumped up and down on return to the Maple House grounds, everyone was celebrating and laughing. It was really nice to see.

“A local passer-by donated into a charity tub on the walk also which was really nice.

“The next walk is being planned for the summer and we really look forward to continue doing more and putting our efforts into this worthwhile cause.”

Describing the importance of having patients involved in the fundraising efforts, Nicola said: “Patients described how nice it was to chat to management and staff in a non- formal setting, they said it felt nice to walk and talk about life in general.

“They were keen to give something back to society and the community, helping others in need.”

One patient said: “I have loved being at Maple House because it feels like a real community and not a clinical one. It has helped me cope with life outside of hospitals due to the least restrictive practice. It never feels like we are forced to be here, it feels like we want to be here to get better because it’s so nice”.

Fundraising efforts will continue throughout the year with other events planned including a charity car wash and a charity bake sale.