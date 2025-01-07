Nottinghamshire-based former racehorse unveiled as finalist for prestigious RoR Horse of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire-based Amroth Bay, and owner Sophie Kington, named as finalists for the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Horse of the Year Award 2025, sponsored by The Jockey Club

Nottinghamshire-based former racehorse Amroth Bay, and owner Sophie Kington, have been shortlisted for a prestigious Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) award following a remarkable unbeaten season in the show ring.

In his racing career, Amroth Bay, also known by his stable name Fats, was trained by Dan Skelton, and claimed four wins from 25 races. Alongside a successful career on the track, since retiring from the sport in 2015, he has retrained in a variety of equine disciplines including eventing and showing, demonstrating the remarkable versatility of Thoroughbreds.

RoR, British horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of former racehorses, introduced the Horse of the Year Award in 2014 and nominations are open to all RoR registered former racehorses who can demonstrate how they have successfully transitioned from racing to a new career. The winner will receive the iconic bronze Horse of the Year trophy, as well as the coveted winner's rug.

Amroth Bay & Sophie Kington

2024 was a golden year for Amroth Bay, going unbeaten all year, and claiming the title in both the Amateur Showing Final and Veteran Showing Final at the RoR National Championships at Aintree last August. With high hopes already planned for next year, Sophie is aiming to compete at the Horse of the Year show in the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse class and return to the Veteran Showing Final at the RoR National Championships.

Sophie’s mother, who sadly died from cancer just two weeks before Sophie and Amroth Bay were crowned double champions at the RoR National Championships, had a close connection with the former racehorse and was his chief plaiter, ensuring he always stood out from his competitors.

Amroth Bay’s owner, Sophie Kington, said: “Mum would have loved seeing him win at the RoR National Championships, and she would love the fact he is in the top four for the Horse of the Year Award.”

Sophie added: “If we win, after everything we have been through, this will be the icing on the cake. It highlights an incredible second career Fats has had. He means more than the rosettes, more than the results, he’s just an absolute superstar. He’s completely irreplaceable.”

Nominations for this year’s awards came from across the racing and equestrian communities, with an independent judging panel facing the difficult task of selecting the top four finalists. Amroth Bay and Sophie are up against Evron and Stella Bunn from Worcestershire, Master Wickham and Claire Lewis from Derbyshire, and Second Brook and Lesley Sayers from Neath Port Talbot.

David Catlow, Managing Director of RoR, commented: "The outstanding nominations we received made selecting finalists a tough task for our judges. Each story underscores the incredible versatility of former racehorses as they transition into new careers, as well as the unwavering dedication to their care and wellbeing shown by those committed to aftercare."

The 2025 RoR Awards will be especially meaningful as they coincide with RoR’s 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of commitment to supporting former racehorses through an established welfare safety net, as well as providing education, support, and advice for their owners, alongside a series of well-established events.

To mark this milestone occasion, the ceremony will be opened by RoR Patron, Zara Tindall, underscoring the significance of the work and ongoing dedication of the RoR supporters.

Zara Tindall commented: “I am thrilled to be attending the RoR Awards 2025. The charity’s tireless commitment to supporting the retraining and wellbeing of retired racehorses reflects my passion for these incredible animals. I look forward to celebrating the achievements made over the past 25 years and to helping RoR continue making a positive impact across the racing and equine communities.”

Previous recipients of the Horse of the Year Award include well-known and popular former racehorses Liverpool, Monet’s Garden, Beware Chalk Pit, Monkerty Tunkerty, the late HM The Queen’s horse Quadrille, First Fandango, and the incumbent title holder Que Sera.

The public vote is now open and closes at 5pm on Friday 10 January. To review all the finalists’ stories and participate in the voting process, visit www.ror.org.uk/awards. The winner will be announced at the RoR Awards at Cheltenham Racecourse on Festival Trials Day on Saturday, 25 January, 2025.