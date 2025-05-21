Nottingham and Nottinghamshire NHS providers urge residents to use health services wisely over the bank holiday weekend

As the late May bank holiday approaches, NHS hospitals and care providers in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are urging people to plan ahead to stay well and out of the county’s Accident and Emergency Departments this bank holiday weekend - unless it's a genuine emergency.

If you need medical care and it’s not an emergency, it’s best to avoid a long wait in Accident and Emergency departments and look at using out-of-hours pharmacies or call NHS111 or NHS111 online to access the help you need in the right place at the right time.

NHS 111

The quickest way to receive medical help is via NHS111 online. Once you call NHS111 or visit NHS 111 online, you will be able to receive advice or be directed to the most appropriate service first time by a trained operator. The operator will be able to book appointments and timeslots at the most appropriate health service for your needs.

Visit NHS111 or call 111 for advice about the right NHS service

GP Practices Contact your GP, nurse or other healthcare professionals who offer telephone, online or face-to-face consultations. Most people know how to treat a cold or sore throat without seeing their GP but it’s a good idea to consult them about symptoms that just aren’t going away to make sure they are dealt with before they worsen and become urgent.

You can find information about common conditions here plus a useful guide to children’s health including when to be concerned

Pharmacies Check that you are stocked up with over-the-counter treatments for minor conditions and injuries such as insect bites and stings. Your local pharmacist can offer treatment and prescription medicine for some common conditions without you needing to see your GP. They can also suggest over-the-counter treatments for these less serious conditions, as well as additions to a simple first aid kit to have on hand.

For more information about pharmacy services and bank holiday Monday pharmacy opening hours

Urgent Treatment Centres If you need urgent treatment but it is not an emergency, then consider going to an Urgent Treatment Centre. They deal with non-life-threatening injuries and health problems such as sprains and strains, minor scalds and burns eye problems, abdominal pain and minor head injuries. You usually don’t need an appointment to attend. Urgent Treatment Centres in the area are:

Newark open every day from 8.00am until 10.30pm (last patient admitted 9.30pm)

Nottingham open 7am – 7pm seven days a week

Mental Health Services

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis and need urgent mental health support you can call the Mental Health Crisis Team by calling NHS 111, choosing option 2. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone, anywhere across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

NottAlone is here to provide mental health information, advice and signposting to anyone of any age in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

You can also call Nottinghamshire Crisis Sanctuaries on 0330 822 4100, who offer a free safe space for help and advice to anyone 18 years or older in or nearing a mental health crisis. The service, available across Nottinghamshire and Bassetlaw, is open from 4pm to 11pm every day of the year seven nights a week.

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer, Nottinghamshire Healthcare, adds: “With the bank holiday approaching, it’s really important that we choose the right service when we need support for our physical and mental health needs. This enables people to be signposted to the most appropriate service and treatment prioritised based on clinical need.

"If you are struggling with your mental health and need urgent support, please reach out to our mental health crisis line day or night through NHS 111, option 2, where you will be put through to a mental health professional. Nottinghamshire Crisis Sanctuaries are also available for urgent mental health support on 0330 822 4100.

“We also provide a range of community health services aiming to support people to remain living well in their own home with the right care and support where possible, reducing the need for an unnecessary hospital admission. If you or a relative require urgent support or advice, please contact NHS 111 or your GP.”

Accident and Emergency Department

The majority of patients who come to the county’s Accident and Emergency Departments are in genuine need of care and treatment.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Bank holidays can be especially busy for the NHS. If you take time now to check you’ve got enough of your regular medications, know which local services are open, and understand where to go if you need help, you’ll be doing your bit to help keep emergency carefree for those with urgent and life-threatening issues.

“Planning ahead also gives you the best chance of enjoying a safe, comfortable and relaxing long weekend.”

So, if you think you have a condition that needs attention, please do not delay getting the help you need before the bank holiday. Or if you experience a genuine life-threatening emergency such as severe chest pain, breathing difficulties or abdominal pain do not hesitate to phone 999 or go to your nearest Accident and Emergency Department. If you are advised by another health provider that you need to go to A & E then don’t hesitate to attend. They will be there for you.