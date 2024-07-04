North Notts BID promotes Pride safety with WalkSafe app
WalkSafe is a free app created to help individuals navigate their journeys safely by providing real-time safety information and route planning, sending automatic alerts to contacts on the app if they do not finish their journey close to their anticipated time.
By encouraging attendees to download and use the app, North Notts BID aims to enhance the overall experience of the Pride events taking place in Harworth and Bircotes this Saturday 6 July, followed by Worksop Pride on Saturday 13 July.
Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: "The Pride events are vibrant showcases of local talent, culture, and unity across our district that embody the spirit of inclusivity and community. WalkSafe complements these values, providing an invaluable tool that can significantly enhance the safety of our residents and visitors.
“Personal safety is a priority behind our service offerings, and by leveraging services like WalkSafe, we are taking a proactive step to support the LGBTQ+ community and allies, ensuring that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience throughout the celebrations on these days."
The WalkSafe app complements North Notts BID’s existing services to the public, including the Night Angels scheme – a support service for the night-time economy – alongside the recent introduction of Best Bar None accreditation that ensures people can socialise safely.
Crystal Lucas, organiser of Worksop Pride, said: “Worksop Pride is very excited by the release of the WalkSafe app by North Notts BID. Feedback from past events has shown that people feel the need to ‘de-pride’ themselves to walk home and feel safe. WalkSafe gives extra security and peace of mind for individuals and families and friends. It’s a welcomed resource, not just for Pride, but anyone feeling unsafe about their journey home.”
Joshua Atkinson-Pass, chairman of Harworth and Bircotes Pride, said: “WalkSafe is a great app that helps people stay safe when they're walking alone. It lets you share your location with friends and family, and it sends alerts if you're in danger. Harworth and Bircotes Pride thinks it's a great way to keep people safe, and it’s proud to support it.”
The WalkSafe app is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.
For more information, visit the North Notts BID website: northnottsbid.co.uk.
