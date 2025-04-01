Nominations for Bassetlaw CVS and Bolsover CVS Volunteer Awards open

Bassetlaw CVS and Bolsover CVS are thrilled to announce the opening of nominations for the annual Volunteer Awards. These prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to making a positive impact in their communities.

As part of Volunteers Week, the awards ceremonies will take place in June, providing an opportunity to recognise and honor the invaluable work of volunteers. The Bolsover Volunteer Awards will be held on Monday, June 2 at the Glapwell Centre, while the Bassetlaw Volunteer Awards will take place on Friday, 6 June at Worksop Town Hall.

Nominations are now officially open, and we encourage community members to nominate deserving volunteers who have made a significant difference. Whether it's through supporting local charities, organising community events, or providing essential services, these awards aim to highlight the diverse and impactful ways volunteers contribute to society.

To submit a nomination, please visit https://bit.ly/BCVSnominate or contact our offices for a hard copy by calling 01909 476118. The deadline for nominations is Monday, May 18 at Midday.

Nominate a local hero

Join us in celebrating the spirit of volunteerism and acknowledging the remarkable individuals who selflessly give their time to help others. We look forward to receiving your nominations and celebrating the achievements of our community's volunteers.

