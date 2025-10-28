NHS urges more Bassetlaw residents to join its Citizens’ Panel

Person completing a survey

Bassetlaw residents are being encouraged to have their say on health and care issues by joining the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Citizens’ Panel.

The Citizens’ Panel was launched in Bassetlaw in February but only a small number of people have signed up compared to other areas of Nottinghamshire and Nottingham.

The Citizens’ Panel is online and consists of surveys, polls and questionnaires throughout the year. The information collected helps the NHS to plan for future services.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, said: “We want to work closely with people in Bassetlaw to find out more about their views on existing health and care services and how they want them to develop in the future.

“It’s really easy to join the Panel and you only need to spend a few minutes every month giving your feedback. This is just one way that we are engaging with local people, alongside events and coproduction work to jointly shape future services.”

Once people sign up to the Panel, members will receive requests for feedback as well as a regular newsletter with information about health and care services.

To find out more about the Citizens’ Panel and how to join, please visit: https://notts.icb.nhs.uk/get-involved/citizens-panel/ or email: [email protected]