New research reveals predicted long-term economic benefits of STEP for future generations

More than 6,500 jobs a year could benefit Nottinghamshire residents at the peak of operations. Nottinghamshire’s economy could be boosted by between £86 million and £210 million each year, for the next 40 years.

The full, predicted economic benefits of the UK’s prototype fusion energy powerplant to be built at West Burton near Retford have been revealed for the first time.

The report – known as an economic impact assessment – gives a unique insight into the potential benefits of this world-class project. It covers a time frame of more than 45 years, from when planning began in 2019, through to 2065, however the majority of these benefits are expected to be from 2030 onwards.

The ambitious project - Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production, known as STEP - is being led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd (UKIFS) part of the UK Atomic Energy Authority group (UKAEA). Due to be built by 2040, it aims to revolutionise the way energy is generated thanks to cutting-edge fusion technology.

As well as the STEP fusion facility, a skills centre and a business park are planned.

The report identifies other key benefits for Nottinghamshire including a forecasted annual average of more than 1,000 new construction related jobs, which will boost the county’s economy by £86m each year.

Meanwhile, the number of operational jobs due to be created is predicted to be around 2,760 each year which will bring an average annual economic boost worth £210m for Nottinghamshire.

For the East Midlands region as a whole, an average of 2,976 construction, planning and design- related jobs are due to be created each year, bringing an average £236m annual boost for the region’s economy. An average of 6,440 new operational jobs are set to boost the East Midland’s economy by around £489m each year.

Working closely with UKIFS Ltd, Nottinghamshire County Council commissioned the report on behalf of key partners, including Bassetlaw District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and West Lindsey District Council.

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills at Bassetlaw District Council said:

“This report makes it clear how Bassetlaw and the wider area will feel the positive impacts of STEP and we very much welcome the investment and regeneration that will take place within our district over the coming years.

“In Bassetlaw we are working to become carbon neutral and have a vision to be the greenest, most sustainable district in which to live and work. STEP will make this possible, but it will also present a world of opportunities to the people who live here and the businesses that will be part of this journey.”

Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said this is exciting news for future generations and the economy. He said:

“We already knew this once-in-a-lifetime project would create massive growth, investment and skills, but now we know the full extent of it. This is incredible news for our county and the region, particularly for our future generations who will really reap the benefits.

“This report now provides us with crucial insight and sets a benchmark to help partners plan for future investment as well as environmental and economic policies in that area.”

Paul Methven, CEO of UKIFS, welcomed the publication of the report. He said:

"This is the first examination of the positive economic impacts of the STEP programme across the region and beyond. It gives a fascinating insight into the potential for STEP to deliver direct economic and social benefits and stimulate much wider opportunities across many sectors.

"We look forward to supporting regional leaders in driving these opportunities regionally and enabling economic growth nationally."

UKAEA funded half of the report, with the other half made up of contributions from the Nottinghamshire County Council, Bassetlaw District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and West Lindsey District Council.

Economic and finance specialists Amion Consulting were commissioned by Nottinghamshire County Council to carry out the in-depth report. Analysts created an economic model to predict the key economic benefits that will be generated by STEP.

These benefits include the jobs linked directly to the project and the lucrative contracts for local and national supply chains. This research also takes into account the wider benefits to the local economy such as more disposable income for Nottinghamshire residents thanks to the creation of better-paid jobs.

While the benefits of STEP are expected beyond 2065, for the forecasted statistics to be as accurate as possible, this report covers the next 40 years.

A summary report is available here: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/media/vvhf5poy/stepsummaryreport.pdf