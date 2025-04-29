New guide to help families navigate SEND services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can find out more about services and support in Nottinghamshire in a new interactive online SEND journey map.

The SEND journey map includes detailed information about education, health and care services for children and young people at different ages. Key features of the guide include:

Age-specific support: The guide is organised by age group, making it easy for families to find relevant services for children and young people at different stages of development.

Interactive journey map: Users can download a full interactive journey map that outlines the support available from birth to 25 years.

A girl being supported at school

Comprehensive service listings: The guide includes key information about education, health and care services, along with details about how to access them.

An important element in developing this resource was the co-production and initial development from partners, as well as input from parents, carers and young people. There’s also been a consultation phase to gather further feedback with the aim of making ongoing improvements.

Colin Pettigrew, Executive Director, Children and Families, Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Families in Nottinghamshire tell us that they can find it difficult to navigate the complex SEND support system, this is partly because services are provided by so many different organisations and change at different stages of their children’s lives. This guide has been designed with, and for, families, to respond to their concerns and to help them find the right support at the right time, ensuring that our children and young people with SEND can thrive.”

Rosa Waddingham, Chief Nurse at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We’ve worked with families with experience of the SEND system to make this guide as accessible as possible. The guide includes a video with voiceover and captions with links to the support mentioned. There is also a text-only version of the guide which can be accessed by people who use screen readers or need translated versions. We hope that Nottinghamshire families will find it useful.”

Find the SEND journey map on the Notts Help Yourself website.