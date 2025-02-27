New Citizens’ Panel for Bassetlaw

Person completing an online survey

A new Citizens’ Panel, aimed at engaging people in the future of health and care services, is being launched for residents in Bassetlaw.

The Citizens’ Panel, which is being run by NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, will be an important opportunity for people to have their say on a wide range of health and care topics, helping the NHS to plan for future services.

The Panel will primarily be online, and will consist of surveys, polls and questionnaires throughout the year. It will complement other existing public engagement activity run by NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, such as events, focus groups and social media.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, said: “We want to work closely with people in Bassetlaw to find out more about their views on existing health and care services and how they want them to develop in the future.

“It’s really easy to join the Panel and you only need to spend a few minutes every month giving your feedback. This is just one way that we are engaging with local people, alongside events and coproduction work to jointly shape future services.”

Once people sign up to the Panel, members will receive requests for feedback as well as a regular newsletter with information about health and care services.

To find out more about the Citizens’ Panel and how to join, please visit: https://notts.icb.nhs.uk/get-involved/citizens-panel/ or email: [email protected]