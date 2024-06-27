New chapter at Nottinghamshire Library following homebuilder’s donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To continue its outreach in the local community, Nottinghamshire developer Barratt Homes has donated a range of books to Inspire’s Worksop Library.

The library, which is close to the homebuilder’s Knight’s View development on Doncaster Road has been at the heart of the local community for many years, offering books to suit everyone.

Barratt Homes’ contribution consisted of over forty books, ranging from classic children’s stories like Michael Rosen’s ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’, to adult novels like Jane Fallon’s ‘Over Sharing’.

Peter Gaw, Chief Executive for Inspire who deliver the library service on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted with the contribution made by Barratt Homes and look forward to sharing these stories, and more, with the residents of Worksop and beyond.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Worksop Library this donation of books to support the fantastic work it does.

“We hope these books will provide joy to the local community for many years to come.”

Knights View currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available.

A number of schemes are available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.

Also, there is the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.