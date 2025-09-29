New bee friendly bus shelters in Nottinghamshire

Three new bee friendly bus shelters have been installed in Nottinghamshire.

The shelters, that are situated on Radcliffe Road and Bridgford Road have been created with insect friendly roofs, creating a haven for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths and wasps.

In addition, the lighting in the new shelters is solar powered, and they include new, comfortable seating for passengers.

The new look bus shelters have been made possible thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding, and they aim to promote sustainability for passengers travelling into West Bridgford for sporting or any other major events.

Plans are also currently taking shape to install a further four bee friendly bus shelters around the county by the end of March 2026, with Tuxford ‘bee-ing’ one of the locations.

Councillor Bert Bingham, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We are pleased to see the installation of the new bee friendly bus shelters around West Bridgford which has been made possible thanks to BSIP funding.

“The new look stops appeal to bus users travelling in and out of the area, create clean green energy and help improve biodiversity. It’s important that we all strive to protect insects, as many play a vital role in pollination, which is essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems.

“We are also glad to see that four more bus shelters are planned to be installed around the county, so we can improve the customer journey when using public transport along with saving money, energy and creating new habitats for insects.”