New adventure park is a hit with Notts families

More than a hundred families from across Notts enjoyed a day at the county’s newest tourist attraction, Adventures, as part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Healthy Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

HAF supports the wellbeing of children between five and 16 years by providing a variety of activities and food during school holidays. The programme is for families who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Eligible families, who attended the free HAF activity day over the recent bank holiday, had the opportunity to try a range of exciting activities, which are suitable for all ages. These included: · The exhilarating High Trek course, where visitors are able to navigate suspended obstacles10 metres above the ground; The Net Park, which is a sprawling network of interconnected nets for adventurous visitors to explore; A 100-metre zip wire, which is perfect to soar through the air at high speeds; The Drop, for daredevils aged 16+ prepared to leap from a nine-metre platform onto an inflatable airbag.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, the county council's Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "Activity days like this is what our HAF programme is all about, providing children and young people the opportunity to go outdoors and try something new over the school holidays.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Activity days like this is what our HAF programme is all about, providing children and young people the opportunity to go outdoors and try something new over the school holidays.

Harlan Verhees, 8 and Grayson Verhees, 5, enjoying the HAF day at Adventures

“It’s great that so many families have been able to visit this new attraction. Our investment in Adventures forms part of the council’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our local communities, especially young people.”

Feedback from the families who attended included the Hopkinson family from Worksop who praised the site as being ‘amazing.’ Kaylen Hopkinson even commented, “‘it was one of my best experiences.”

Another Worksop family, The Hartleys, particularly loved the zip wire with Tom, 11 and Harry, 8 describing it as ‘fun’.

Mansfield mum Lindsay Verhees commented: “It's been a lovely day out and all the staff are really nice.” Meanwhile her sons Harlan, 8 and Grayson, 5 (see photo) were particularly impressed with the frisbee golf and bouncy nets.

Lee Brook of Kirkby in Ashfield, who attended with Isla, 12, said: “Adventures has absolutely amazing facilities with fabulous, friendly staff.” Isla added, “I loved the frisbee golf. I felt safe on the high ropes as the staff were very encouraging.”

James Clarke, a senior instructor at Adventures added: “There was a real buzz on site. We had young people of all ages, along with accompanying adults, taking part in the activity day. It’s been fantastic for us to host this HAF event and see lots of young people outside, connecting with nature, and having fun with their families and peers. We hope everyone who came along had an unforgettable day.”

Adventures is the latest addition to the popular Mill Waters site, which is nestled on the picturesque shore of King’s Mill Reservoir at Sutton-in-Ashfield. The centre is operated and managed by Nottinghamshire County Council’s outdoor environmental education service, Notts Outdoors.

Adventures is open daily with activity sessions starting from £12. For more information visit adventures.nottinghamshire.gov.uk