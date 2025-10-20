National Kidney Federation charity brings people together to support kidney health
The event provided a unique gathering for people to meet others facing similar challenges, make new friends, and share experiences in a friendly, social setting focused on kidney health.
Those who attended enjoyed a range of talks and discussions led by healthcare experts and people living with kidney conditions. Highlights from the day included the following guest speakers:
- Caryl Bryant, Co-Vice Chair, NKF, who shared her family’s journey supporting her son Ben through Goodpasture syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease and her perspective on ‘making the most of your new kidney’.
- Roger Greenwood, from the Dialysis Society, on improving outcomes for dialysis patients.
- Andy and Stacey Jones, a living donor and transplant recipient, with their moving story on organ donation.
- Alex Gibbs, a patient speaker, reflected on the highs and lows of dialysis as a young adult.
- Oscar Walton, kidney dietitian, offered advice on nutrition and kidney health.
- Dr Lisa Willcocks and Benjamin Stokes explained the importance of regular blood and urine testing and monitoring, and managing chronic kidney disease.
- Kathryn Taylor, Social Worker at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, presented a talk on psychosocial aspects of kidney care and multi-disciplinary working.
- Lisa Ancliffe, Clinical Lead Occupational Therapist, explored frailty in kidney disease and strategies for prevention.
- Dana Holmes and Alison Lawrence, NKF Peer Supporters, shared their journey from diagnosis through to dialysis, home treatment and life on the transplant list.
Those that attended could also explore an exhibition hall, meeting and chatting with a variety of organisations and charities including; Rapidcare, Independence Products, Vifor Pharma, Mesogeios, Book Dialysis and Lister Area Kidney Patients’ Association.
The weekend was a celebration of the wonderful renal community, kindly sponsored by CSL Vifor and Novartis.
NKF Chief Executive, Andrea Brown, commented: “A big thank you to all our attendees, guest speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors. I hope each person left the event feeling informed and empowered by the many kidney support networks available. Thank you to everyone who joined us and made the Annual Event such a success.”
For highlights from the NKF Annual Event 2025 or to listen to the speaker sessions, visit: www.kidney.org.uk/Event/nkf-annual-event-2025