“My loss of balance stole my life” - Steve’s determination saw him pedal his way back to independence

One of the most under-funded areas of healthcare*, balance issues affect more than 1.8 million individuals and their families worldwide.

The most common is Bilateral Vestibular Failure, a chronic condition that causes damage to the inner ear, which is responsible for balance and spatial orientation. Patients often suffer with disrupted balance, coordination and vision which impacts their mobility, independence and daily lives.

For 54-year-old Steve, this lack of mobility and independence was his reality. Forced to quit his job as a professional tennis coach, he relocated from London to Worksop with his wife to adapt to his new life, to be nearer family for additional support. His vestibular system, rated out of 100, had plummeted to almost zero in both ears, leaving him in a state of constant dizziness.

A lifelong cyclist and fitness enthusiast, Steve’s world was shattered when he was first diagnosed in 2020. After years of battling the debilitating condition, by 2024 Steve found even walking a challenge, making a ‘normal life’ an impossibility.

Steve explains: “Having been a keen cyclist and my job dependent on my active lifestyle- this change was a complete shock to me and my family both physically and mentally. From what started as short dizzy spells, within a few years I was unable to even walk in a straight line as I went from being an active 50-year-old to being unable to travel anywhere without assistance.”

In a bid to regain his independence, Steve visited York-based Jorvik Tricycles to test ride an electric tricycle. He felt an immediate sense of freedom as his wife recalls it was the “first time he’s smiled like that in years.”

Steve adds: "Discovering Jorvik electric tricycles has been life changing. Fitness and exercise was my life, losing the ability to be independent and work was devastating. This tricycle has given me my freedom back and has been incredible to me mentally to get back outside and boost my wellbeing.

“When my doctors first told me that staying active was crucial, I had no idea how I'd manage. Struggling to walk in a straight line, I never imagined that I'd be cycling again. I now regularly cycle along the Chesterfield Canal, Clumber Park and the Monsal near Worksop and have rediscovered a sense of purpose.”

Steve is now an active member in a local support group for those suffering with balance disorders to raise awareness and funding to support people with this non-visible but debilitating condition.

James Walker, Founder of Jorvik Tricycles added: “When we first met Steve, we were touched by his story and determined to help him. We’re thrilled to hear that since discovering his Jorvik Tricycle, Steve has regained his freedom and independence and is now regularly exploring and enjoying the outdoors once again.

“For those struggling with balance and coordination on a traditional bike, Jorvik Tricycles can offer the chance to maintain freedom and movement without the worry. To date, the business has created tricycles for thousands of customers with mobility worries and additional needs.”

For more information about Jorvik Tricycles or to find the right solution for you, please visit: jorviktricycles.com.