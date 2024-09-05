MP to champion British food and farming in Sherwood Forest and in Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michelle Welsh MP has joined an NFU scheme that will see politicians champion British food and farming in their constituencies and in Westminster.

The Sherwood Forest MP has enrolled on the first ever NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme.

She has joined 20 MPs countrywide who will gain an unparalleled insight into how the British food and farming sectors contribute to UK food security, the local and national economies and to the environment.

The NFU scheme, launched in partnership with ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare, will showcase the British food and farming industries and enable MPs to see firsthand how safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food gets from field to fork.

Michelle Welsh Sherwood Forest MP

The year-long itinerary will cover different farming sectors and concludes with a graduation dinner in Westminster where Welsh and fellow MPs will be presented with a commemorative pin badge to recognise their work in building up an understanding and knowledge of British food and farming.

“As a newly elected MP, I’m extremely proud to sign up to the NFU’s Fellowship Scheme and demonstrate my full support to our incredible farmers and growers across Sherwood Forest who do a fantastic and valuable job in providing us with high-quality food alongside caring for our much-loved countryside,” she said.

“Farming is not only a vital part of the nation’s social fabric, but also a valuable contributor to our local economy – an industry forming the backbone of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink. In 2022, farming’s economic output in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire was valued at £855.50 million which contributed £305.49 million of Gross Value Added to Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire’s economy.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and learning and understanding much more about some of the big issues impacting the British food and farming sectors, so I am able to speak up on behalf of the industry and highlight the critical role of food security in delivering national security and the investment and growth required for the future of farming.”

NFU Midlands regional director Robert Newbery said: “Through the NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme, together with our partners, we will provide the MPs with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to be able to champion this fantastic industry in their own constituencies and in Westminster.

“They will then be able to campaign with us for the policies needed that allow our farmers and growers to continue producing safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food alongside caring for the great British countryside.”