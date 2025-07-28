MP Jo White launches 2025 Bassetlaw Summer School at DHL with 30+ local students
The Summer School initiative targets the crucial transition period between GCSEs and further education, connecting students with both local and London-based employers to raise career aspirations and showcase the breadth of opportunities available. During the visit, the students toured the DHL facility, learning about how the warehouse operates, on-site automation and what it’s like to work in logistics.
MP for Bassetlaw, Jo White, said, “I am delighted that this year’s Summer School programme is off to such a strong start, following our visit to DHL’s Manton Wood site. It’s really important that Bassetlaw students have a good awareness of local career opportunities and it was great to see them so engaged from the outset. We have an exciting week planned for this year’s cohort, helping to inspire them and educate them about a wide range of career paths.”
Rachel Searson, General Manager, DHL Supply Chain UK&I said, “It’s wonderful to support local students and help them understand the opportunities that a career in logistics and supply chain offers. It’s much broader than they initially realise and our team enjoyed sharing more about what we do. We’re proud to be part of their journey as they discover new possibilities and interests.”