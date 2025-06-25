More support for high street businesses in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw District Council is investing over £200k to support high street and wider businesses from start-ups to those looking to maintain, grow and innovate.

The money from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is being made available through a range of business support services including High Street Shop Fit Out Grants, High Street Business Support Grants, Growth Grants, free workshops and business support.

The High Street grants hope to support fledgling businesses, attract new ones and reduce the number of vacant properties while diversifying the shopping and eating out offer in our town centres.

Businesses looking to move to high street premises within Worksop, Retford, Tuxford and Harworth and Bircotes are being invited to bid for funding from the High Street Shop Fit Out Grant.

These grants will support new businesses with structural works or equipment needed to trade from premises within town centres, with those securing longer term leases able to request funding for both.

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “We want to attract businesses to our high streets and providing grants, such as the High Street Fit Out grants, is one way to do this.

“We hope while helping support businesses to set up, grow or innovate, it will also provide residents and visitors with a more diverse experience in our town centres.”

High Street Support Grants will support micro and small enterprises employing up to 49 people and who have been working with an advisor through the High Street Business Support programme.

They can be used to support businesses in areas such as developing a website, the introduction of e-commerce, setting up social media accounts, or developing a marketing plan.

There’s also Growth Grants to help the wider business community not on the high street, who employ less than 150 people, have business premises and have been trading for three years or more.

Meanwhile Bassetlaw District Council continue to offer one to one Business Support, regular drop-in surgeries alongside support and advice workshops covering social media, business planning, AI and Procurement across the district.

To find out more about these grants, workshops and other support for businesses in Bassetlaw visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/the-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-ukspf/