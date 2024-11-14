More Community Flood Resilience Stores created in Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bassetlaw District Council has increased the number of its Community Flood Resilience Stores with new containers in Retford and Dunham-on-Trent.

The Flood Resilience Stores contain sandbags and other equipment that can be used to help protect homes and businesses in the event of a flood.

This takes the total number of flood stores in Bassetlaw to 23, with new additions being located at Cobwell Road (Retford) and Dunham-on-Trent Village Hall. Two more stores are also planned to provide support for Gamston and West Drayton, and Normanton-on-Trent, in addition to those already located in town centres, suburban areas and village locations.

Last year was one of the most active for named storms with eight out of 12 involving heavy rain, among them Storms Babet and Henk which hit Nottinghamshire and Bassetlaw.

Pictured: Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy and Cllr Harriet Digby, Ward Member for East Retford West.

Living in an area that can be prone to flooding, whether from river or surface water, means being prepared is key, and the Council is now urging residents to find out what they can do to prepare for any form of potential flooding.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “These latest flood resilience stores are a welcome addition to those already in place across the district and will provide flood protection equipment that can support residents in the event of a flood.

“Being prepared for flooding is key and residents and businesses can find useful information on the flooding section of our website, in readiness for any severe weather conditions that may occur in the coming months.”

The latest community flood stores join those already in place in Chapelgate car park in Retford and Priorswell Road car park, Central Avenue car park and Fulmar Way in Worksop, as well as 19 village and rural locations that are owned by Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and some Parish Councils.

A number of these Flood Resilience Stores are managed by volunteer Flood Wardens who can open the stores and assist in the event of a flood.

To learn more about how you can be more prepared in the event of a flood, please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/flooding/sandbags-and-community-resilience-stores/.

In the event of an emergency, you can also call 0300 500 80 80 (Monday to Friday 8am – 8pm, Saturday 8am -12noon) or 01253 502776 (outside of these hours), to get information on how to access the Flood Resilience Stores