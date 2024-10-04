Misterton & West Stockwith Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News and diary dates from the villages.

Misterton News

Misterton Parish Council makes a special occasion of switching-on the village Christmas lights. This year, on Friday 6 December from 6.00pm, activities will again focus on Church Meadow and Windmill Garden, with a display of Christmas trees in the Parish Church. The Parish Council would like to involve as many residents, village organisations, and businesses as possible.

Last year, there were over a dozen Christmas trees on display. The winning tree from Misterton School was selected by Chair of the Parish Council, Cllr Peter Marsden (pictured). Everyone - individuals, organisations, and businesses - is invited to enter a Christmas tree, which will be on display in the Parish Church from Friday 6 December for the weekend. Dress the tree in any way you wish and include the name of your organisation or business on a sheet of card or paper, no bigger than A4, with any other information you want to give; this will be displayed with the tree. Once again, there's a chance to win a prize if yours is the best-dressed tree. Bring trees to the Parish Church on the afternoon of Friday 6 December, 2.00-4.00pm.

Chair of the Parish Council selected Misterton School's tree as the winner last year

AGE LIMIT ELIMINATED BY CHARITY

The Goodwin Trust has, with the permission of the Charity Commission, removed the requirement for applicants to be of retirement age. Now it is open to anyone to apply: a family member, friend, or councillor can apply on behalf of a child or someone unable to complete the form.

The fund was set up by Sir Stuart & Lady Florence Goodwin; the charity is committed to helping those facing financial hardship. It provides assistance to anyone in need and provides grants for a variety of uses, including mobility scooters, stair lifts, and white goods. Roof repairs, funeral costs, and bathroom alterations have also been funded. Trustees will also consider applications for temporary hardship, such as after fire, theft, flooding, or loss of employment. In exceptional cases, trustees may also provide a grant to cover the special needs of people with long-term illness. For instance, this could include patients receiving dialysis while on holiday.

The only qualifying criteria is that applicants must live in the old Rural District of East Retford, which includes Misterton and West Stockwith. Call 01909 239911 or e-mail [email protected] for further details or an application form.

District Cllr Hazel Brand took the donations to Bassetlaw Food Bank

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

· minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10.00-11.30am

Second Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

Wednesdays

Rhyme & Play time for babies and pre-school children, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

First Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 10 October

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets now on sale: call 891376 to book. Pre-booked tickets have reserved seats in the front rows

Sunday 13 October

Holy Communion & Harvest Festival, Clayworth Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 16 October

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, Church Room (October-May)

Saturday 19 October

Halloween mask-making workshop at Retford’s Big Market Day (8.30am-2.00pm)

Sunday 20 October

Car treasure hunt around local countryside. Leave the Church Room, Church Lane, Misterton, from 2.00pm. £10 per car –1st and 2nd prizes

Friday 25 October

Illustrated talk on bygone days in West Stockwith in West Stockwith Parish Church, 7.00pm, £3

Thursday 31 October

Halloween event for children and families at Misterton Library, 2.30-4.30pm

West Stockwith News

PARISH CHURCH DONATES TO FOOD BANK

The equivalent of 10 carrier bags of provisions were taken to Bassetlaw Food Bank following the Parish Church’s Harvest Festival (Sunday 29 September). The donations were taken to the Food Bank by District Cllr Hazel Brand (pictured). This brings the number of bags taken to the Food Bank from West Stockwith, Misterton, and surrounding villages, to over 4400.

Harvest celebrations continue with a Harvest Supper in the Village Hall on Friday 11 October at 7.00pm. Tickets for the meal are £10 (bring your own drinks) with an auction of produce. To book, call 07500 043 842.

DIARY DATES

Second Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

Wednesdays

Rhyme & Play time for babies and pre-school children, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

First Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 10 October

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Friday 11 October

Harvest Supper, Village Hall, 7.00pm. Meal £10 (BYO drinks) with auction of produce. To book, call 07500 043 842

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets £10 (under 16s £5) inc cream tea. Front rows reserved for pre-bought tickets – call 891376

Sunday 13 October

Holy Communion, Beckingham Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 16 October

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Church Room, Misterton (October-May)

Saturday 19 October

Halloween mask-making workshop at Retford’s Big Market Day (8.30am-2.00pm)

Sunday 20 October

Car treasure hunt around local countryside. Leave the Church Room, Church Lane, Misterton, from 2.00pm. £10 per car –1st and 2nd prizes

Friday 25 October

Illustrated talk on bygone days in West Stockwith in West Stockwith Parish Church, 7.00pm. £3

Thursday 31 October

Halloween event for children and families at Misterton Library, 2.30-4.30pm