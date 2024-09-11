Misterton and West Stockwith village news

All Saints’ Parish Church has been awarded a bronze award in a special scheme that encourages places of worship to take practical action on caring for the earth and its resources, and combat climate change. ​​​​​​​

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A Rocha Eco Church programme makes bronze, silver, and gold awards, depending on what steps have been taken to make the building eco-friendly. In Misterton, this has been achieved by progress in five key areas: incorporating eco messages in worship and teaching, management of the building where light bulbs are now all LEDs, management of church land where grass cutting is done once or twice a month, community engagement, and adopting lifestyle changes like supporting Fairtrade and use of recycled and recyclable materials.

VOLUNTEER WALKERS WANTED FOR FOOTPATH CHECKS: Do you regularly walk one of the footpaths in and around Misterton? Misterton Parish Council is looking to recruit walkers to report back on any problems they find along the routes. The system of volunteer walkers was in place before the pandemic and now needs reviving: one of the reasons for not getting through the first round of judging in the Best Kept Village Competition was an overgrown footpath. So if you can help, call into The Misterton Centre, nominate the footpath you will walk, and pick up some report forms. The Misterton Centre is open Tuesday to Thursday 10.00am to 5.00pm, and on Friday 10.00am-2.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAR TREASURE HUNT: Why not spend a leisurely Sunday afternoon, driving round the local countryside while trying to work out the answers to clues in a car treasure hunt? It’s on Sunday 20 October with cars leaving the Church Room, Church Lane, Misterton, at intervals from 2.00pm. No racing – just 10 clues to solve! It’s £10 per car (up to four occupants) and there are prizes for the first and second cars to reach the destination with the correct answers. Proceeds go to Misterton Parish Church.

All Saints' Parish Church, Misterton, wins 'eco' award

ANNUAL CANVASS: Bassetlaw District Council began its Annual Canvass for 2024 last month and is urging West Stockwith residents to check their electoral registration details to avoid the risk of losing their chance to vote. Residents have been contacted by text, e-mail (from [email protected]), or letter. If contacted, residents should check that the details on the register for their household are correct and provide updated information if necessary.

Those who have recently moved home in particular are urged to check their details as they are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website (www.electoralcommission.org.uk). Residents with questions about their registration status can contact Bassetlaw District Council’s electoral services team on 01909 533 252.

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE: Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide: Community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example: housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available; a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending; the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face. Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support; home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service): Minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES: Mondays: Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10.00-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month: Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Saturday each month: Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything.

Thursday 19 September: Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Saturday 21 September: Big Cheese Festival, Market Square, Retford, 8.30am-2.30pm, with Mr Mouse, stilt-walker, and Hathersage Band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 22 September: Holy Communion, Misterton Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 25 September: Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Church (June-September)

Rhyme & Play Time session, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

Thursday 26 September: Exhibition and talk on Listed & Lost - iconic local buildings in Misterton and West Stockwith, by David Seymour, Misterton Library, 2.00-4.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual Members’ Meeting, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. On YouTube and www.dbth.nhs.uk from 6.00pm

Friday 27 September: Next District Councillor’s surgery, The Misterton Centre, 10.00-11.00am

Saturday 12 October: Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets now on sale: call 891376 to book. Pre-booked tickets have reserved seats in the front rows

Sunday 20 October: Car treasure hunt around local countryside. Leave the Church Room, Church Lane, Misterton, from 2.00pm. £10 per car –1st and 2nd prizes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS Thursday 12 September 2024 Contact: 01427 891376

HOSPITALS’ ANNUAL MEETING – A CHANCE TO ASK QUESTIONS

There’s a chance to ask questions about any aspect of hospital care in Doncaster and Bassetlaw (but not relating to individual patients) at the Annual Members’ Meeting (AMM). Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) will host its AMM on Thursday 26 September; it will take place virtually. The meeting will stream from 6.00pm on YouTube, as well as on DBTH’s website (www.dbth.nhs.uk). This event provides an opportunity to learn about the organisation's work and achievements throughout 2023/24 when executives, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, will present updates on: overall operational activity; highlights and challenges in the year; financial performance; an update on local, regional, and national developments in health and social care.

For more information on how to access the meeting and submit questions, please visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk. If members have a question they wish to raise as part of the meeting, they can fill in this short form: https://forms.office.com/e/HCe2qKmpPR

The AMM is open to members. To become a member, fill in the form online at: dbth.nhs.uk/about-us/become-a-member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DRIVERS WARNED ABOUT SCAM PARKING CHARGES: Bassetlaw District Council is warning drivers about scam texts and e-mails, which claim to offer options to pay for parking charge notices (PCNs). PCNs have been left on vehicles if drivers have not paid the correct charge for parking, and instructions on how the charge should be paid are contained on the attached documentation.

Bassetlaw District Council is a member of Notts Parking Partnership and does not contact members of the public by text messages or e-mails with links to payment.

Anyone with a PCN to pay should follow the payment instructions on the reverse of the PCN. Report a text message or e-mail you think is a scam. E-mails can be forwarded to [email protected]

Unscrupulous operators have also been covering QR codes on car park information boards with their own QR codes. If using a QR code, check that a fraudulent one hasn’t been stuck on top of a genuine one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE: Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide: community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example; housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available; a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending; the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face; Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support; home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service); minibus trips – including the newly-launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]) Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES: 2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Saturday each month: Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 19 September: Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Saturday 21 September: Big Cheese Festival, Market Square, Retford, 8.30am-2.30pm, with Mr Mouse, stilt-walker, and Hathersage Band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 22 September: Holy Communion, Misterton Parish Church, 11.00am

Wednesday 25 September: Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Misterton Church (June to September)

Rhyme & Play Time session, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

Thursday 26 September: Exhibition and talk on Listed & Lost - iconic local buildings in Misterton and West Stockwith, by David Seymour, Misterton Library, 2.00-4.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual Members’ Meeting, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. On YouTube and www.dbth.nhs.uk from 6.00pm

Friday 27 September: Next District Councillor’s surgery, Village Hall, 9.00-9.45am

Saturday 12 October: Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets £10 (under 16s £5) inc cream tea. Front rows reserved for pre-bought tickets – call 891376

Sunday 20 October: Car treasure hunt around local countryside. Leave the Church Room, Church Lane, Misterton, from 2.00pm. £10 per car –1st and 2nd prizes