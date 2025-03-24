Military March sees NHS colleague talk about life as an Army reservist and how he is supported to do both roles

Military March is a month-long celebration by NHS Employers that shines a spotlight on the awesome contributions of our Armed Forces community to the NHS. .

We recently spoke to Desire Sibanda, Driver/Healthcare Assistant, from Nottinghamshire Healthcare, about his work as an Army reservist and how he is supported by the Trust

Desire said: “I currently serve as a reservist in the 162 Regiment as a Movement Controller, which I joined in April 2022. My role involves logistical support, fitness training, and other responsibilities. I joined the Armed Forces because I've always valued discipline, teamwork, and service. The experience has been enriching, helping me build confidence, leadership skills, and a strong sense of camaraderie.

“I wanted a meaningful job, which naturally led me to healthcare work. I currently work as a driver and healthcare worker for the Trust.

“Both roles are built on a foundation of discipline, adaptability, and teamwork. In the Armed Forces, there is a constant need to stay prepared and organised, which is also essential in healthcare, especially when responding to urgent situations. While the environments are different, the dedication to service, attention to detail, and collaboration are very similar.

“My time in the Armed Forces taught me to remain calm under pressure, make quick decisions, work effectively as part of a team and skills that are invaluable in healthcare. My fitness training experience helps with the physical demands of the job, and the leadership and communication skills I developed as a reservist are essential in ensuring patient care is delivered efficiently and compassionately.

“The Trust has been very supportive, particularly in accommodating my commitments as a reservist. They provide me with two weeks of dedicated leave for my training, and there is a strong culture of understanding and respect for veterans and reservists, which has made a significant difference.

“I am proud of my service in both the Armed Forces and the NHS. It is rewarding to know that I'm contributing to the well-being and safety of my community in different but equally meaningful ways.”

Jen Guiver, Executive Director of People and Culture at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We’re really proud as a Trust to be able to support colleagues such as Desire, to fulfil their roles as Army reservists. Military March provides another opportunity to highlight our incredible colleagues, who bring incredible skills to our organisation, and are committed to their roles in the Trust, as well as their work in the Armed Forces.”