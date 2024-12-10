Midlands and North contractor commences works on first UK industrial hub for Garbe and Invesco Real Estate

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) has announced the start of works at the first UK industrial scheme in the East Midlands for a joint venture with Garbe Industrial Real Estate GmbH and Invesco Real Estate.

McLaren will oversee all aspects of construction for the £30 million project located in Shireoaks, Worksop - in the prime East Midlands logistics district, including associated access roads and landscaping features.

With a 45-week completion target, works will include the design and build of two new industrial units totalling approximately 550,000 sq. ft across 28.9 acres, alongside the construction of S38 works, and a private access road that will form the main access into the site and adjacent plot.

The site is easily accessed from the A57 and located in equal distance to the major A1 and M1 motorway links, with the major cities of Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Sheffield reachable within less than two hours.

Soft landscaping, turfing and planting has been undertaken as part of the initial grounds and landscape works and complex aspects of the build will include the S38 carriageway to an adoptable standard throughout the site, alongside the implementation of a culvert drainage system.

In keeping with the environmental and landscape specifications, the build will include green cladding of varying shades alongside glazing and ribbon windows to allow natural optimised lighting to all warehouse areas.

McLaren Construction Midlands and North demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability by integrating recycled components from previous demolitions, using available materials from the groundwork that can be crushed and re-used, alongside connecting to the site’s Mains Power thereby eliminating the need for generators and fuel.

This approach will not only contribute to the scheme’s BREEAM Rating of Excellent and EPC rating of A+, but it will also extend to McLaren's efforts to enhance local ecology.

The team has worked alongside the client to ensure satisfaction with pre-commencement planning conditions, and enabling works were undertaken during bird nesting season, with an ecologist appointed to oversee the process.

The contractor has meticulously planned the development to minimise environmental impact, enhance biodiversity, and target additional BREEAM points for ecological enhancements.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “We are honoured to be working alongside Garbe and Invesco Real Estate as part of a joint venture for the first industrial and logistics scheme in the UK – contributing to the expansion of the companies’ UK and European logistics portfolio.”

“Bringing our experience delivering exceptional quality sustainable industrial and logistics builds, and with the prime Midlands location of the site, the scheme is well positioned to support the operational growth needs of businesses across a variety of sectors.”

To find out more about McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) Ltd, please visit: www.mclarengroup.com.