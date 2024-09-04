Long-serving Whitwell residential home team leader raises funds for innovative care home technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitwell Park, a residential nursing service located in the heart of Whitwell near Chesterfield, has received a generous donation of £500 from the Bassetlaw Freemasons.

The donation, which was accompanied by a letter recognising the outstanding work of the home in supporting people across Bassetlaw, will go towards the purchase of an Activitouch digital activity platform.

This cutting-edge technology offers a range of benefits for residents, including sensory stimulation, dexterity enhancement, and improvements in memory and cognitive skills.

The fundraising effort, led by Kevin Longden, a dedicated team leader at Whitwell Park who has worked at the residential nursing home for more than 18 years, has been in full swing for the past eight months.

Kevin Longden receives the donation watched by staff and residents

Kevin has shown remarkable dedication and creativity in his fundraising efforts, organising a variety of events to engage both staff and residents’ families. These events have included raffles, bonus ball cards, and themed gatherings such as Christmas parties, Pride celebrations, cowboy and Indian days, and traditional afternoon teas.

Kevin expressed his gratitude for the support received, saying: "I am incredibly grateful to the Bassetlaw Freemasons for the generous donation and to everyone who has supported our fundraising efforts.

"The Activitouch platform will make a significant difference in the lives of our residents, providing them with meaningful activities that can enhance their well-being."

Gemma Marston, Acting Manager at Whitwell Park, praised Kevin’s efforts, saying: "Kevin’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents is truly commendable. The Activitouch platform will be an invaluable tool in our care service, offering tailored activities that cater to the diverse needs of the individuals living here.

"We are so proud of the community spirit shown by everyone who contributed to this cause."

In addition to the support from staff and families, the local community has also played a vital role in the fundraising efforts. The landlady of the local pub has been particularly supportive, running her own bonus ball card fundraisers to contribute to the cause.

With the funds now secured, Whitwell Park looks forward to introducing the Activitouch platform, enhancing the daily experiences of residents through this innovative and versatile technology.