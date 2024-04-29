London Marathon success for Bassetlaw triathletes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entering the London Marathon can be a trial in it's own way, but if you are successful in getting one of the coveted places, the training required to complete the event maybe another huge undertaking.

For two members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club, this meant a Winter of training in readiness for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world-renowned race through the streets of London attracted over half a million applicants from over 150 countries, so to be on the starting line with over 65,000 others was a success it's won way for Ady Hopkinson and Oli Walker.

Triathletes Adi Hopkinson and Olli Walker at the end of the London marathon

On a day that was perfect for racing, both athletes had personal goals to be achieved.

For Ady, who had done the Manchester Marathon in 2023, he was aiming for a sub 3 hour time, respectable for any runner. Having trained through the Winter with emphasis on his pacing to achieve this, he was delighted to complete the course in 2 hours and 55 mins, saying: “I have worked hard all Winter to master pacing and I managed to come home in 2.55.

"I've never felt the buzz I felt after London. The support from the crowds was incredible, the city was electric all day. It felt like I had ticked off a lifetime goal, and to do it in the time I wanted made the day just perfect”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Oli, the Winter training placed him ready on the start line and he kept to the 4 hour pace maker until about 15 miles, when his pace started to suffer as the dreaded “wall” crept up.

However, support from the family at the roadside at 22 miles gave him the impetus to push on and finish in 4 hours and 30 mins. Crossing the line and having time to reflect Oli commented: “To be honest it was emotional to have the support of so many people you don’t know. I finished with a time of 4 hours 30 and 2 days later I’m still buzzing from it. I’ve already signed up for next year.”

Both athletes had good support from club coaches through their winter training and planning that ensured they were run ready on the day.