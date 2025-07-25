Local Pageant Queen to take on 125ft charity abseil for Cancer Research UK

Last years abseil

Charlotte Lister, the reigning Ms Eco Pageants UK, is preparing to take on a 125-foot abseil from the roof of the prestigious Francis Crick Institute in London this September in aid of Cancer Research UK the official charity of Miss Great Britain.

Charlotte, a passionate advocate for charitable causes, is no stranger to pushing herself beyond her comfort zone. Despite a fear of heights, she’s taking on the descent to continue her long-standing support for Cancer Research UK, having already completed 10 Race for Life events.

Charlotte said:"I’m absolutely terrified of heights, so this challenge is very real for me but the cause is far greater than my fear. Cancer Research UK is a charity close to my heart, and as a former Miss Great Britain finalist, it’s one I’m proud to keep supporting."

Charlotte competed in Ms Great Britain 2024, placing in the Top 15 while recovering from illness. Though no longer in the system, she says she will always feel part of the Miss GB family and is proud to continue championing its chosen charity.

This will be her second abseil, having previously completed a 160ft descent down Sheffield’s Owen Building in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity last year.

As Ms Eco Pageants UK, Charlotte continues to use her platform to raise awareness for important causes including climate change, cancer, and animal welfare.

Her upcoming abseil is yet another example of her commitment to using pageantry as a force for good.