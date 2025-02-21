Local indoor bowls club ‘bowled over’ by grant

Pictured: Cllr Emma Griffin and Dunham on Trent Indoor Bowls Club

A sports group in Dunham-on-Trent has been ‘bowled over’ by the generosity of a local Councillor.

The Dunham-on-Trent Indoor Bowls Club has received a £100 Councillor Community Grant from Cllr Emma Griffin, Ward Member for Tuxford on Trent, that will help to cover the costs of their room hire and continue to grow the club.

Angela Severn-Morrell helped set up the bowls club with her husband nearly two years ago, with the idea of attracting more people to use the Village Hall. Currently around 35 people from nearby villages attend the hall, not only to socialise and play, but also to find out about information and events in their area.

Mrs Severn-Morrell said: “Our sincere thanks go to Cllr Griffin for her donation. We are really pleased with the progress we have made over the last 18 months by growing the club to a place where we are getting consistent numbers through the door, playing bowls and making new friends. Any donation is important to us, and we want to continue to grow and sustain the club.”

The indoor bowls sessions run every Thursday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm with drinks and snacks provided.

Cllr Griffin added: “We want to see more groups thrive in rural areas. Not only does it bring social interaction, which is important, but these groups are the heart of the community.

“The Village Hall in Dunham is a key part of the village. The work that Angela and her husband have done has been outstanding in growing numbers of the Indoor Bowls Club. It has created plenty of opportunities for more clubs to be formed around the area which also use the village hall.”

To find out what events are taking place at the village hall, visit the website: www.dunhamontrentvillagehall.com

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk