Local groups fund new hot food trolley for Valerie’s Tearoom at Aurora Wellbeing

Members of Buzzom Buddies, Shireoaks Carnival Committee and Worksop Rotary Club in Valerie's TearoomMembers of Buzzom Buddies, Shireoaks Carnival Committee and Worksop Rotary Club in Valerie's Tearoom
Aurora Wellbeing is thrilled to share the generous contributions of three incredible local groups — the Shireoaks Carnival Committee, Worksop Rotary Club, and the Buzzom Buddies breast cancer support group — whose donations have funded the purchase of a brand new hot food trolley for Valerie’s Tearoom.

The tearoom is at the heart of Aurora’s Worksop centre — not just a place to enjoy a cup of tea or a warm meal, but a hub where friendship, conversation, and comfort are served daily alongside refreshments. Whether it’s a client coming in after a counselling session, a volunteer taking a well-earned break, or a family member seeking a moment of calm, the tearoom is often where connections are made.

The addition of the new trolley means the team can now serve more meals at once and operate more efficiently, helping them meet growing demand while ensuring food is delivered fresh and at the right temperature.

“This new trolley will make such a difference to our day-to-day work,” said Jenny Hudson, Tearoom Manager. “We’re so thankful to everyone who helped make it happen.”

Members of Valerie's Tearoom, Buzzom Buddies, Shireoaks Carnival Committee and Worksop Rotary ClubMembers of Valerie's Tearoom, Buzzom Buddies, Shireoaks Carnival Committee and Worksop Rotary Club
Thanks to the kindness of these community groups, Valerie’s Tearoom can continue offering high-quality service in a warm and welcoming environment — a core part of the Aurora experience. It’s a practical gift, but one that will have a lasting impact on the care and hospitality we provide.

To the Shireoaks Carnival Committee, Worksop Rotary Club, and Buzzom Buddies — thank you.

