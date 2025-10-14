Local charity celebrates Community Transport Week

Transport Manager Paula Graham takes delivery of new minibus

Bassetlaw Action Centre is proud to be part of the Community Transport Association and is taking the time to celebrate how much they help the Bassetlaw community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Transport Week 2025 is a week-long celebration running from 13th to 17th October 2025 and Community Transport is vital in helping people stay independent, engaged, and part of their local communities, as Bassetlaw Action Centre CEO Lynn Tupling has seen first hand.

“We see people who otherwise don’t get out of the house. The community trips are a real lifeline that enable people to retain their independence.” said Lynn. “We are lucky to have such wonderful volunteers who are willing to donate their time and energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme, "More Than a Minibus," is one that is dear to BAC’s heart as they received a new minibus earlier this year. It enables them to increase the popular low-cost lunch and day trips that they run, doubling capacity, as well as giving not for profit organisations in the area the opportunity to hire a minibus at an affordable rate. BAC’s minibuses do weekly trips and are frequently hired out too. All of the buses are volunteer driven.

Bassetlaw Action Centre's new minibus

Transport Manager Paula Graham said “We know how important these trips are in decreasing isolation. We have had friendships made and are often told the positive effect of looking forward to a trip.”

As well as the minibus trips BAC runs a Community Car Scheme that takes an average of 85 journeys per week and a fully electric Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) that allows people who cannot transfer from their wheelchair to still fully access local facilities.

Just like the minibuses, all car and WAV drivers are volunteers and BAC is always in need of more. Full training is given and expenses are paid so no one ends up out of pocket for helping their community. To find out more visit www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk, email [email protected] or call on 01777 709650.