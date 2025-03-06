Local art group 'Brushstrokes' receives £250 grant to boost creativity
Brushstrokes Art Group based in Misterton Village Hall has received a £250 grant, donated by Cllr Hazel Brand, Ward Member for Misterton, which will contribute towards materials and tuition for new members as well as covering their annual costs.
Currently, the group has 10 members which meet every Friday between 11am and 1pm, creating all different types of art and allowing its members to express their creative flair.
Sandra Lonsdale, Treasurer of Brushstrokes Art Group said: “We are very thankful for the grant by Cllr Brand. Art is a wonderful tool for wellbeing as well as a release of creative talent. We want our group to be open for anyone in our community.”
The group also hold exhibitions in the village hall twice a year to publicise their work and encourage new members to join.
Cllr Brand said: “The group is all amateurs and individuals work on their own projects at their own pace. Occasionally, a professional artist comes to work with the group and this grant will help pay their fees.
“Members support each other, and the group creates some outstanding artwork: it holds exhibitions once or twice a year, which the village really does appreciate. We want to continue to get more people involved with art, which has great mental health and social benefits, especially in Misterton and the surrounding areas.”
To be part of the Brushstrokes Art Group, or if you would like more information, please visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/167790670594342
Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.
To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk