Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance celebrates its amazing volunteers

Anyone, anywhere in the UK can become a patient and in need of time-critical care at any time. Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is joining forces with air ambulances across the UK to celebrate the incredible work undertaken everyday by their dedicated teams of critical care medics who bring the hospital to the patient at the scene!

Starting on 10 September, Air Ambulance Week is a chance for LNAA to showcase its life-saving work and the team will be in Lincoln’s City Centre on Wednesday 11 September to raise awareness of the service and highlight the difference it makes to patients.

Tony is one such patient who was helped by LNAA. In October 2023, he was driving to his home near Sleaford, with his three-year-old daughter Poppy, seated in the back when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance arrived within 11 minutes to find Tony and Poppy trapped in their car. LNAA doctor, Adam said: “We could see Tony was in a bad way and Poppy was clearly distressed and shouting for daddy to wake up.”

Tony and his family visiting LNAA HQ

After the crew from Lincoln Fire and Rescue had cut the rear doors off the car, Adam treated Poppy for her injuries and carried her to the safety of LNAA’s car, staying with her until the road ambulance arrived to take her Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC).

Tony had multiple cuts and bruises to his head as well as severe damage to both legs and was given pain relief to ease his discomfort. It took a while for fire crew to free him from the car, and the LNAA team monitored him constantly, but finally he was also taken to QMC in a separate road ambulance.

Tony underwent emergency surgery and had metal rods inserted into his right leg. Recovery is ongoing but with continued physiotherapy the strength in his legs is increasing each week.

The family will be forever grateful for care they received. As Tony said: “LNAA were brilliant. No one wants to see you guys, but it is so good to know you are there and why you are needed so badly when things go wrong.”

SUPPORT LNAA DURING AIR AMBULANCE WEEK

During the 30th Anniversary year Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are inviting supporters to place their name on their iconic yellow helicopter. Then every time crew are called out on a mission, you will be by their side as they fly to reach the most seriously ill and injured patients across the whole of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

For more details, visit sidebyside.ambucopter.org.uk/