Life member of Worksop Dolphins awarded Outstanding Contribution Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Swim England East Midlands Awards at Loughborough.

David Rush first started at Nottinghamshire County Championships around 1988, delivering his first open meet on Sport Systems at Eckington in1988, supporting many meetings including the first Midlands Short Course meet at Mansfield in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David has supported hundreds if not thousands of meets via Sport Systems, he has also been an incredible support to the region as Swimming Secretary over a large number of years, taking a small step back to be able to care for for his equally committed to swimming wife.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David continues to support and share his expertise with the swimming events group and many clubs in the region and across the country.

David Rush being presented with his award by SE East Midlands Region President Geof Robilliard

Over the years, David's commitment to support the recording of results hasn't just covered pool swimming at a club, County, Region and National level, including para-swimming and masters, it has also included a number of years of recording open water results at Bosworth Water for the Regional Open Water Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of event delivery, David remains part of the Sport Systems group to continue to improve the Sport Systems programme for us by our clubs and organisations, which included the access during the return from lockdown, which supported clubs and swimming gaining times onto rankings with ease.

David is a Life Member of Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club where he has spent many years helping to organise our Open Meets, he was busy at the weekend with a large input to our Bill Parr Memorial Meet at Worksop Leisure Centre over two days.