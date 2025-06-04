Last chance to book your spring COVID booster
Eligible people include:
- adults aged 75 years and over (including those who will turn 75 by 17 June 2025)
- residents in a care home for older adults
- people aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a; (tables 3 and 4).
The spring booster campaign ends on 17 June, so all appointments must be booked in by this date.
Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “It’s really quick and easy to book an appointment online via the National Booking System or by calling 119. Just provide your postcode and you’ll be offered a range of appointment times, dates and locations near you.
“Vaccination can help protect you from becoming seriously ill or needing to go to hospital so, if you’re eligible, I strongly urge you to take up your offer of vaccination soon.”
