Langold Dyscarr Community School & Asda team up for Village Litter Pick
Equipped with litter grabbers, bin bags, and high-vis vests, the children enthusiastically helped tidy up their local area, collecting several bags of rubbish from the school grounds and surrounding streets.
The event aimed to teach children about environmental responsibility, teamwork, and taking pride in their community. It was a fun and educational afternoon that left a lasting impression on the pupils.
Emma Bradbury said: “It’s always amazing to see how passionate young people can be when it comes to looking after the world around them. They were full of energy and determination — true little champions!”
Miss Frisby, F2 teacher at the school, praised the children’s efforts: “The kids have absolutely loved it. They’ve really enjoyed being outdoors, working together and doing something that makes a difference to where we live. They’ve taken real pride in their efforts.”
To round off the afternoon, each child was treated to a sweet snack donated by Asda and proudly received a “Local Litter Legend” sticker – a small token that brought big smiles.
The litter pick was a wonderful example of community spirit and cooperation, showing just how much can be achieved when schools and local businesses work together for a cleaner, greener future.