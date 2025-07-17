Laneham Olympics backed by councillor Grant

Cllr Emma Griffin, Daniel Griffin

Residents in a Bassetlaw village are going for gold this summer as the Laneham Olympics is set to return to the local sporting calendar.

The event has been supported by a £100 Councillor Community Grant and promises to be fun for all the family, with crowd favourites like the egg and spoon race and three-legged race, to the search for the village’s strongest competitor in the Keg Lift Challenge.

The Laneham Olympics is part of the village’s popular Summer Fair, with around 200 people expected to attend Broadings Lane Playing Field on Saturday 19th July, from 2pm.

Daniel Griffin, Trustee at Laneham Memorial Hall, said: “The Summer Fair and Laneham Olympics bring everyone together for a brilliant afternoon of fun, laughter and community spirit.

“We’re really grateful for the support from Cllr Emma Griffin. The grant might seem like a small contribution, but it makes a big difference in helping things run smoothly and ensuring everyone feels comfortable and welcome on the day.”

Cllr Griffin, Ward Member for Tuxford and Trent said: “It’s fantastic to see local events like the Laneham Olympics bringing people of all ages together.

“I’m proud to support the fair through my community grant, especially after hearing how much it meant to residents last year. Events like this are at the heart of our villages, full of fun, tradition, and togetherness.”

All money raised during the event goes back into the Laneham Memorial Hall charity, helping to support the hall’s upkeep and future community initiatives.

Laneham Memorial Hall is situated south of the village just off Main Street. Keep up to date with news and events by following Laneham Memorial Hall on Facebook: facebook.com/lanehammemorialhall

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has discretion to award grants that support community activities within their ward.

Councillors may consider grant applications for projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environment and sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.

Pictured: Cllr Emma Griffin, Daniel Griffin