Land sale to pave way for new care home and houses

A new care home and 10 houses are set to be built in Worksop following the completion of a land sale.

Leading property consultancy Fisher German has completed the sale of a 3.8-acre site, based to the north of Gateford Toll Bar, to Stancliffe Homes.

The development is set to include a 70-bedroom care home as well as 10 residential dwellings of varying sizes to cater for local needs.

Fisher German provided the landowner with strategic development advice before acting on the sale of the site.

Outline planning permission for the land was granted in December last year, and Fisher German was able to devise a well-structured agreement which reduced the time to complete the sale.

Work on the site is now anticipated to commence when the final planning conditions have been agreed.

Alex Morrison, of Fisher German, said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of the sale of this site in Worksop.

“This development will introduce a much-needed care facility to the area, offering accommodation and creating valuable employment opportunities. Additionally, it will include the construction of 10 high-quality new houses.

“It is a really intricate parcel of land with good access, and we were able to use our expertise to advise the landowner on how to market the site.

“In this case our client’s main objective was certainty around the receipt they would achieve as a result of the sale. We structured an agreement which enabled the landowner certainty, so they can plan appropriately.

“It also meant that we were able to execute the deal swiftly which is highly beneficial for everyone involved.

“We now look forward to seeing the development come to fruition for the benefit of those in and around the area.”