Kegworth business supports baby loss charity

A business in Kegworth has donated £1,000 to a charity that provides support to families across the East Midlands who have experienced the loss of a baby.

The donation was made to Forever Stars, a charity that supports families who have experienced stillbirth, infant loss and perinatal or neonatal death. Founded by Michelle and Richard Daniels in the wake of their own loss, the charity aims to support people who have been impacted by baby and infant loss through serenity suites, a serenity garden and a support centre.

The donation was made by the team at Amazon in Kegworth and will go towards the refurbishment of The Queen’s Medical Garden in Nottingham, where impacted families receive specialist care and support.

Richard Daniels from Forever Stars said:

“On behalf of everyone at Forever Stars, I would like to say thank you to the team at Amazon in Kegworth for their support. We are grateful for this donation, which will help us improve the facilities at The Queen’s Medical Garden, allowing us to continue supporting families in our community.”

Gary Norton, General Manager at Amazon in Kegworth, added:

“We’re pleased to support the work of Forever Stars. The staff and volunteers at the charity have a profound impact on parents and families in our community and beyond.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.