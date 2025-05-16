Joy, remembrance, and community spirit: Aurora wellbeing marks 80th VE Day Anniversary

This year’s VE Day celebrations — commemorating 80 years since Victory in Europe — were held at both Aurora Mexborough and Aurora Bassetlaw, blending nostalgia with joy, and reflection with community spirit.

Aurora Mexborough – Scones & Smiles

The commemorations began with a delightful Scone and Cake Afternoon at Aurora Mexborough. Guests came together over tea, sweet treats, and the sounds of live wartime music. The event was filled with laughter and song as attendees joined a cheerful sing-along, took part in classic games, and enjoyed a raffle — raising an impressive £200 for Aurora services.

Volunteers offered soothing hand massages throughout the afternoon, and a special fancy dress prize was awarded to the best 1940s-inspired outfit, adding an extra splash of fun and flair.

Aurora Bassetlaw – Stories & Songs

Valerie’s Tearoom at Aurora Bassetlaw hosted a moving afternoon filled with wartime music, afternoon tea, and personal stories from those whose lives were shaped by the war. Members of the Aurora Wellbeing Singers transported guests back to the 1940s with familiar tunes, while meaningful memories brought history vividly to life.

Highlights included:

June Merrill, who honoured her husband Michael, a Royal Ordnance Corps serviceman known for his spirited stories about his motorbike and scramble team days.

Jenny, who fondly recalled growing up in a Royal British Legion family — becoming so skilled at selling poppies that she even took pre-orders.

Elaine, born during a bombing raid in an air raid shelter in Sheffield, shared memories of doodlebugs and nights underground.

Trish, who recounted the wartime adventures of her husband’s 101-year-old cousin — a recent Repair Shop guest who survived being blown overboard from an aircraft carrier.

Ben Hind, whose grandfather escaped from Stalag XX-B in 1945 with help from Polish villagers who were later executed for their courage. A letter from a surviving villager remains a treasured family heirloom.

The event raised around £500, directly supporting Aurora’s cancer wellbeing services.

Heritage on Display

As part of the commemorations, a new wartime exhibit in Aurora’s Heritage Hub showcases local memorabilia, photos, and personal accounts. The display pays tribute to the resilience of our community, ensuring these stories live on for generations to come.

A Thank You from Aurora

These events were more than celebrations — they were moments of remembrance, connection, and community. Aurora Wellbeing extends heartfelt thanks to all who attended, donated, and shared their stories. Your continued support allows us to offer care, compassion, and connection to those who need it most.

We look forward to welcoming you at our next community gathering.