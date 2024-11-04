Join Bolsover's Green Generation Youth Advisory Board

By Joanne Wakefield
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024
Updated 6th Nov 2024
Young environmentalists in and around Derbyshire are being urged to join the Green Generation Youth Advisory Board.

Green Generation is an exciting new initiative that aims to engage young people in volunteering to develop a sustainable, inclusive and healthy voluntary and community sector in Bolsover.

The Youth Advisory Board will help to guide and shape the Green Generation project and will be a chance to make a real impact in the Bolsover community.

Bassetlaw CVS is looking for young people aged between 18 – 25 who have an interest in sustainability/the environment and who are willing to attend quarterly meetings and occasional events. In return, they will receive

  • Training opportunities
  • Real work experience
  • Enhanced CV
  • Paid expenses
  • Opportunity to shape an environmental project in your community

The project will focus on Bolsover, however people who live/study outside of the district can be part of the Youth Advisory Board if they can attend meetings in Bolsover.

The first meeting will take place in late November so please get in touch if you are interested in joining, or would like more information email Katie – [email protected]

