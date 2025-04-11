Inspirational young man learns to walk again after being paralysed for five years
Liam has been battling his condition since 2016. He has appeared on BBC East Midlands Today talking about his experiences on living with the condition. Liam says that there’s been times his FND has been misunderstood due to lack of understanding which is why raising awareness about the illness is so important. As he recovers Liam plans on doing more of what he loves including visiting his favourite place London which is part of his rehabilitation.
Liam still has difficult days with his illness but is now slowly starting to recover, he can now stand independently and is learning to walk again. Doctors thought that Liam may never walk again, he hopes by sharing his story it will give people hope.
Liam says that his FND took his voice and body away from him but he’s now more determined than ever to not let his FND hold him back from doing anything.