Hundreds of helicopters sighted in Nottinghamshire in Great Yarn Bomb Challenge

Hundreds of helicopters are landing in communities in Nottinghamshire creating a cornucopia of colour as part of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s (LNAA) 30th Anniversary.

For months, dedicated crafters in Nottinghamshire have got out their knitting needles and crochet hooks to make hundreds of bright yellow helicopters and post box toppers to help spread the word of the charity’s life-saving work. And LNAA’s Doctor Shayda and Paramedic Chris even met the newest helicopter to join the fleet whilst on shift in the Notts critical care car!

LNAA’s Volunteer Manager, Kate Kerrigan, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the response since we launched the challenge in February and over 800 people have already signed up to create their own woolly masterpiece. Collectively they are spreading the message about the vital work that our crews do every hour of the day, 365 days of the year.”

Helicopters can be seen at shops, pubs, churches and outdoor spaces in villages and towns across Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. One has already been spotted on a post box at Burton Joyce, north-east of Nottingham as well as one at Bramcote’s Chesham Drive post box and a happy heli is waiting to deck the Grange Road, Hawton Road post box in Newark.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Great Yarn Bomb

“We want people to stop and smile when they see a helicopter,” said Kate. “And perhaps also think about how they can help us? There are numerous ways to support the work of LNAA, from fundraising by holding cake sales or competing in one of our sporting challenges, to volunteering at events and talks.

“LNAA receives no direct government funding and this year, we need to raise £13 million to keep our helicopter flying and critical care cars on the road, bringing emergency treatments to some of the most critically ill and injured people in Lincs and Notts. It is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of our supporters that our crews can provide such critical care.”

The yarn bomb challenge will continue to grow over the summer as more helicopters are created and placed in public spaces, culminating in the Grand Finale in Air Ambulance Week at the beginning of September.

Every helicopter has a label inviting people to snap a photo and share on social media, letting the team at LNAA know where it was spotted. The sighting will then go on a huge map at LNAA headquarters, to show how far the knitted and crocheted helicopters have travelled!