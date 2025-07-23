Historic buildings in Bassetlaw getting a makeover

Three of Bassetlaw’s historic buildings are getting a DIY SOS style makeover thanks to a joint project between Bassetlaw District Council and Pinnacle Conservation.

For the second year in a row, free foundation classes in Heritage Construction craft skills are taking place, including the chance, this year, to get hands-on at heritage sites including: Retford Road Cemetery Chapel in Worksop, Bassetlaw Museum and the Walks of Life Museum in Tuxford.

The course starts on 1st September and will teach practical skills including: stone masonry, joinery, lead work and lime plaster/pointing on a live conservation project, whilst also helping to preserve assets for use by future generations.

Megan, who attended the course last year said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the heritage craft course with Pinnacle Conservation and Bassetlaw District Council at Clumber Park.

“I’ve always had a deep interest in the hands-on, practical side of conservation. This course was truly unique offering a range of skills from stonemasonry and heritage joinery to lime plastering, all delivered free of charge by experts in their field.”

The sessions will help meet the growing demand for repairs, due to the number of historic buildings in the district, alongside only a few businesses specialising in the works.

Adam Hickey, Managing Director of Pinnacle Conservation, said: “It’s with enormous pride that we are able to demonstrate and teach the heritage craft skills that are prevalent in our industry.

“Under skilled tutelage, you will have the opportunity to help conserve some important buildings in Bassetlaw which will be around for future generations to appreciate thanks, in part, to the work that will be undertaken on this programme.

“We hope that this ignites a spark in you and opens pathways for you to consider a career in building conservation that may provide reward and satisfaction for years to come.”

The heritage skills programme is once again being funded through UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) as part of investment in people and skills.

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “We are pleased to be working with our partners to create new opportunities for people across the district of all ages to learn new skills.

“We look forward to seeing the impact their work has on some of our much-loved historic buildings over the coming months.”

The course is open to anyone aged 16 and over, to find out more and to sign up visit www.pinnacleconservation.co.uk/heritage-skills/ or contact Stephanie O'Bee at [email protected].