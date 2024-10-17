Help Holy Family Catholic Primary School win recycled playground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Worksop has signed up to take part in a nationwide recycling contest run by Sistema®, experts in food storage and hydration, in partnership with recycling experts TerraCycle, to win a new playground with a frame made from 100% recycled materials including recycled plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps.

The school is asking people in the Worksop community to help them in their efforts to win the playground, by bringing their used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to the school’s collection box. Used food storage containers and plastic bottles from any brand are accepted. The school collection box, located at the Holy Family Catholic Primary School is open to the public Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

To participate in The Sistema® Recycled Playground Contest, Primary Schools such as Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Worksop signed up to the Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme. This is a free national recycling programme for all brands of used food storage containers and lids and plastic bottles and caps, which cannot be recycled through conventional kerbside recycling collections and would otherwise end up in landfill.

The school that collects the largest amount of used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to send back to TerraCycle to be recycled, will win the top prize; a playground with a frame made from 100% recycled material. The recycled playground will comprise of two slides, an approach ramp with rope and a large joining platform amongst other features. Additionally, the winning and runner-up school will also both win a Sistema lunchbox and water bottle for each pupil. The winners will be announced in January 2025.

Victoria Marks, the Chair for the Holy Family Catholic Primary School PTA commented: We’re thrilled to be participating in this great contest from Sistema and we are calling on all members of the Worksop community to help us be in with a chance of winning a brand-new playground with a frame made from 100% recycled waste. Simply bring any used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps, to the drop-off location blue collection bin at the Holy Family Catholic Primary School from Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm. This really is a great initiative that will not only help our school but also our environment, whilst educating our pupils and the local community on the importance of recycling.”

Holy Family Catholic Primary School will be able to monitor the amount of waste they have sent in for recycling and their efforts in the contest through a leaderboard on the Sistema® contest page on the TerraCycle website, which is updated on a monthly basis.

Members of the public can drop off plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps, to the blue public access collection bin located at the Holy Family Catholic Primary School between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday.

Pupils from Holy Family Catholic Primary School with its blue Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme collection bin.

To find out more about Holy Family Catholic Primary School’s recycling efforts, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HolyFamilyWorksopPTA.

To find out more about the contest, or to view the full T&Cs, please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/contests/the-sistema-recycled-playground-contest. Alternatively, to find out more about Sistema® please visit www.sistemaplastics.com/uk or for more information on TerraCycle and its free recycling programmes such as the one with Sistema®, please visit www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/sistema-uk.