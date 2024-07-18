Health and care careers event biggest yet for students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, over 1,500 year 8 students from across Doncaster were given the opportunity to attend the fourth annual ‘We Care into the Future’ event at the Doncaster Dome, where they were introduced to a diverse range of career pathways within health and care.

This unique event has been developed in a partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Hall Cross Academy, and various health, care, and educational organisations within the city.

Participating schools received invitations to attend either a morning or afternoon session at the event. This year, more schools engaged than ever before, with 20 educational providers participating. Overall, around 1,500 young people attended, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.

On arriving at the event, students first encountered a simulation of a patient’s journey, from arrival via ambulance to the Emergency Department and then on to surgery and a theatre setting. From there, the simulation continues with the patient receiving therapy in support of their rehabilitation and ending with care in the community.

Local students at the DBTH We Care into the Future event.

The students were then given the opportunity to speak with a wide range of professionals from clinical and non-clinical health and care careers and visit over 50 interactive stalls, allowing access to hands on experience of the real world equipment and training aids which encapsulate over 350 different career pathways.

Further and higher education providers were also available to inform students on qualifications and training routes available and required of those wishing to embark on a health and care career.

Dr Ann-marie Steele, Deputy Director of Education at DBTH, said: “It is great to be able to inspire the next generation of health and care workers. As a teaching hospital, the Trust is committed to the education of our entire current and future workforce. Inspiring the next generation to think about and enter careers in the crucial and varied health and care sector is clearly important so that our local community can have good health outcomes which continue into the future.”

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to all the presenters, organisers, and participants who contributed to the success of We Care into the Future Doncaster.”

Kelly Turkhud, Head of Education and Widening Participation, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I would like to thank Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital’s Charity for providing the funding that made this event possible. We could not accommodate an event of this size on our hospital grounds, therefore, securing the funds for the venue is crucial to ensure that we can offer this event to as many students within the area as possible.

“Alongside funding the venue, the Charity also enabled us to offer transportation for the schools. We would also like to thank Wilfreda Beehive for their efficient service getting each school to and from the event within their allocated time.”

Simon Swain, Principle for Hall Cross Academy – A Foundation School in Health, said: “This event offers an incredible opportunity for our students to actively engage and expand their knowledge about a wide range of roles with the health and care industry that they may not have been previously aware of, igniting inspiration for their future career pathways. These events play a crucial role in helping our students explore their options for Key Stage 4 and beyond, enabling them to consider their career aspirations and how they can make a positive impact on their local community.”

The event was supported by representatives from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, Hall Cross Academy, Doncaster College, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, City of Doncaster Council, and many other social care organisations.