Hat-trick of upgrades for village park

Pictured: Cllr Joan Sanger, Beckingham Cum Saundby Village Hall Committee

The Play Park at Beckingham cum Saundby Village Hall has received a hat-trick of upgrades through a Councillor Community Grant.

A £200 grant will see key areas such as refurbishing play equipment including the cone climber and the inclusive roundabout, as well as tidying up the bench inside the park after years of weathering.

Cllr Joan Sanger, Ward member for Walkeringham and Beckingham made the donation through her Councillor Community Grant.

Michael Turner, committee member for Beckingham cum Saundby Village Hall said; “The team of volunteers work hard to keep this important village facility running and we are so grateful for the continued support from Cllr Sanger. She has done so much over the years in helping to keep this village asset operating.”

The work took just over four days to complete with the inclusive roundabout the last of the works completed ready for the warmer days.

Cllr Sanger said: “I’m proud to donate from my Community Grant to Beckingham cum Saundby Village Hall, this fantastic local facility, run by volunteers, which is treasured by our community.

“The play park needed a total refurbishment, which is expensive. So, I do hope the Village Hall Team will receive ongoing support both now and in the future to be able to continue it’s essential work for the village community.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk