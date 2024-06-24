Harworth and Bircotes Pride celebrate with ‘Dotty’ the Drag-On
It is being held on Saturday 6th July in the town’s Civic Square and features stalls and artists including Twisted Belles and Ken Lambert; who is the host for the day.
A new piece of artwork has been created especially for the event by local artist Kathryn Webley, funded from the Bassetlaw District Council’s Art and Heritage programme.
Kathryn has been hosting art and design workshops with a range of people in the district e.g. local youth groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The artwork has brought people together from across Bassetlaw in a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
Kathryn said: “It has been brilliant to see a diverse range of people from across Bassetlaw having fun on the project.”
“I can’t wait to see their reactions when Dotty the Drag-On goes on parade.”
‘Dotty’, full name Dorothy, is in the tradition of a Chinese Dragon and will lead the Parade at the Harworth and Bircotes Pride, before heading up Worksop Pride on 13th July.
To join Dotty’s first outing come to the Harworth and Bircotes Pride Parade which sets off from Snipe Park at 11.30am, 6th July.
