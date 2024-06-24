Harworth and Bircotes Pride celebrate with ‘Dotty’ the Drag-On

By Kathryn WebleyContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Harworth and Bircotes Pride are inviting families and friends to join them in their third annual Pride event taking place next month.

It is being held on Saturday 6th July in the town’s Civic Square and features stalls and artists including Twisted Belles and Ken Lambert; who is the host for the day.

A new piece of artwork has been created especially for the event by local artist Kathryn Webley, funded from the Bassetlaw District Council’s Art and Heritage programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kathryn has been hosting art and design workshops with a range of people in the district e.g. local youth groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Finishing touches being added to DottyFinishing touches being added to Dotty
Finishing touches being added to Dotty

The artwork has brought people together from across Bassetlaw in a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Kathryn said: “It has been brilliant to see a diverse range of people from across Bassetlaw having fun on the project.”

“I can’t wait to see their reactions when Dotty the Drag-On goes on parade.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Dotty’, full name Dorothy, is in the tradition of a Chinese Dragon and will lead the Parade at the Harworth and Bircotes Pride, before heading up Worksop Pride on 13th July.

Harworth & Bircotes Pride, 6th JulyHarworth & Bircotes Pride, 6th July
Harworth & Bircotes Pride, 6th July

To join Dotty’s first outing come to the Harworth and Bircotes Pride Parade which sets off from Snipe Park at 11.30am, 6th July.

For Further Details:

About the Drag-On

Facebook: Bassetlaw Pride Sculpture

Harworth & Bircotes Pride, 6th JulyHarworth & Bircotes Pride, 6th July
Harworth & Bircotes Pride, 6th July

Web: https://bassetlawpridesculpture.org

About The Pride Events

Harworth and Bircotes

Facebook:Bassetlaw Pride Sculpture

Web: https://hbpride.uk

Worksop Pride

Facebook: WorksopPride

Web: https://worksoppride.co.uk.

Related topics:HarworthPrideLGBTQ+

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.