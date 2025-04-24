Harron Homes joins Lauren’s Legacy to spread Easter joy to young cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harron Homes is once again proud to support Lauren’s Legacy in their annual tradition of delivering Easter eggs to children’s cancer wards across Chesterfield, Nottingham, and Derbyshire. This marks the 3rd year running that the North Midlands housebuilder has supported the charity’s Easter run.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past five years the Lauren’s Legacy Easter run has become a powerful tradition, bringing delight to children across the midlands. Each year, various individuals and businesses donate Easter eggs to the charity. These eggs are then delivered to children at various hospitals by the League of Zeal Motorcycle Club, who manage Lauren’s Legacy and organise various charity events.

Lauren’s Legacy is a registered charity supporting teenagers and young adults undergoing cancer treatment. Inspired by Lauren Elliott, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2019, the charity honours her memory and dedication to helping others. During her life, Lauren raised over £90,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and her spirit continues to inspire the charity’s mission of spreading joy and support to young people facing cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s ride saw deliveries to five hospitals: Chesterfield’s Calow Hospital, Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital in Nottingham, and the Royal Derby Hospital. A van packed with donated Easter eggs followed the League of Zeal club’s motorbikes to the wards, bringing smiles to young patients and dedicated NHS staff alike.

image0 - League of Zeal and Lauren's Legacy members with the donated Easter Eggs

“The Easter run is a really special day for us,” said Kurt Elliot, League of Zeal North Derbyshire. “We get to see children’s faces light up when they receive their eggs, and we’re also able to spend a little time with patients and staff to share smiles and stories. It’s a real privilege to be involved in something that brings so much joy.”

Thanks to generous donations from colleagues, friends, and supporters across the region Harron Homes helped prepare more than 200 Easter eggs for this year’s run..

The collection effort is led each year by Harron Homes Customer Service Manager Margaret Watkinson, Deputy Customer Care Manager Laura Higginbottom, and Construction Director Lee Kilby, who organise and promote the campaign internally. With bagging and sorting support from the League of Zeal team, the eggs are then delivered to each hospital on the same day, just in time for Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harron Homes has proudly partnered with the charity for a number of years, including through its sponsorship of the Old Goats Grumble music festival as well as via the housebuilder’s corporate golf day, which together raised nearly £10,000 in 2024 alone.

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, added: “We’re proud to support Lauren’s Legacy in everything they do. The Easter run is just one more example of the amazing work the charity carries out to brighten the lives of others, and we’re honoured to play our part.”

These deliveries will help fund Lauren’s mission to fulfil the wishes of those teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatment.

To find out more about Lauren’s Legacy or to donate, visit www.laurenslegacy.co.uk.

To find out more about Harron Homes, please visit: www.harronhomes.co.uk.