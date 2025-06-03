Harron Homes backs Harworth Colliery FC with new training kits

North Midlands housebuilder Harron Homes has recently sponsored the purchase of training tops for Harworth Colliery FC, a football club based just a short walk from Harron Homes’ Simpson Park development in Harworth, Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand new training-tops will be worn by the football club’s U21s 1st team and reserve team before games and during training sessions.

Founded in 1931, Harworth Colliery FC is a non-profit grassroots football club serving Harworth, Bircotes and the surrounding area. With a strong youth and senior programme, the club provides structured football development while promoting key values such as teamwork, discipline, and respect to over 200 local players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second time Harron Homes has supported Harworth Colliery FC. In 2022, the housebuilder sponsored training kits for the Winter season in 2022, ensuring younger players were kept warm during cold morning training sessions.

AH 049– Harron Homes Sales Manager Paul Walters (Centre) with Harworth Colliery FC’s U21s Reserve Team

Jonathan Wilson, Chairman of Harworth Colliery FC, said: “We’re really pleased to continue our partnership with Harron Homes. The new training kits have made a big difference to both our senior and development squads, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, added: “At Harron Homes, we always look to contribute to the communities in which we build.

“Harworth Colliery FC plays a vital role in bringing people together and offering positive outlets for young people and adults alike. We’re proud to support their work once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Simpson Park development, located in the semi-rural parish of Harworth and Bircotes, offers a range of high-quality two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Surrounded by green space and with easy access to Doncaster, Worksop, and Sheffield, it combines peaceful living with excellent connectivity. Prices start at £205,000. For more information and to speak to the sales team please contact Harron Homes on 01302 511096 or visit the website at https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/simpson-park/.