Hands-on student learning drives community renewal

A collaboration between Bassetlaw District Council, regional charity Groundwork Five Counties and North Notts College is providing students with hands on experience by helping to rejuvenate an area of Cheapside in Worksop.

As part of the Council’s ‘Thriving Neighbourhoods Strategy’ this series of improvements has started in the Mews area of Cheapside, and will give students the chance to learn on-the-job, readying them to start work in their chosen discipline once they graduate.

This experience includes repairing brickwork, installing new fencing and garden gates, replacing pergolas, and making other improvements that will benefit the community.

This project will last throughout summer with further works planned for later in the year, including improvements on the Cheapside community allotments to expand the work around biodiversity and wildlife protection.

L-R: Penny Halewood (Executive Director - Groundwork Five Counties), Cllr Lynne Schuller, Melanie Smith (Director of Campus – North Notts College) and T-Level student Ellie

Charity Groundwork Five Counties oversees and supports the students on site, and helps to deliver the work. Rish Mills, Delivery Manager, says: “The students are gaining real-life work experience, helping them to gain skills that employers value – from being able to follow instructions and provide a good standard of work, to the basics like being on time and having a positive attitude.

“The planned works also require students of different courses to work together to complete the task, such as bricklayers and joiners to fix up a damaged wall. We are in our second week of work and so far, we’ve been very impressed with the students and their efforts.

“We’re pleased this collaboration between our three organisations will achieve fantastic outcomes for both the students and the community.”

Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates at Bassetlaw District Council said: "This project provides a great opportunity for students to gain real life skills, increasing their employability and aspirations while making improvements that will have a lasting positive impact on the whole community.

Representatives of Bassetlaw District Council, Groundwork Five Counties, North Notts College, and T-Level students

“The project was undertaken as part of our listening to residents and wishing to improve the overall area, we want residents to feel happier about the area where they live and these repairs and improvements begin that pride in their community, creating a more positive feeling for all.

“We look forward to seeing the progress made over the coming months which will benefit both students and those living in the Priory Mews area of the town.”

Melanie Smith, Director of Campus at North Notts College, says: “This ongoing partnership aims to not only equip students with valuable on-the-job experience, preparing them for their chosen careers, but also significantly enhances the local environment for residents.

“For the students, these placements offer an invaluable chance to apply their classroom learning in a real-world setting, gaining practical skills and building confidence, fostering teamwork and broadening their understanding of multi-disciplinary projects”.

For more information about this project, including progress photos, visit: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/student-work/